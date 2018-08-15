Blues play part in seven goal thriller but exit cup

The crowd at Arlesey Town were treated to a great afternoon’s entertainment and a seven goal thriller on Saturday – but sadly the Blues exited the FA Cup at home to Desborough.

With Desborough taking a more direct route they were ahead after six minutes as a defensive header fell to Lamar Parkes in space and he slotted the ball past Robbie Ponting.

Arlesey created a great chance as from a free kick Smith turned well and shot a ball across the goal that just skimmed the post. The ball stayed in play and came to Fuller who flashed a ball back across the goal just past the other post.

In added on time James Hatch put the ball back across goal to lorrell Smith who nudged it over the line for the equaliser.

The second period was much the same as the first with both sides playing open attacking football.

Desborough hit the post but the hosts got their noses in front just before the hour as Smith picked up a great ball in from the left and turned well before shooting into the bottom corner.

The visitors weren’t in the mood to let last year’s defeat to Arlesey in this competition happen again. From a free kick Will Arnold stretched just about everything to knock the ball onto Ty Clarke who shot past Ponting to level. Jason Turner then put Desborough in front with 20 minutes left.

The goal of the game came as sub Merdy Maki cut in along the edge of the box, the defenders failed to get in a tackle before he slipped it to Dan White who hit a sweet shot into the top corner that nobody would have saved.

The Blues didn’t give up and Lorrell Smith pushed on a good ball to Ash Fuller who shot low under the keeper into the net for 4-3.

Arlesey are away on Saturday to Hadley in the SSML – they will play Potton United at home on Saturday, August 25.