Boss Robbie O'Keefe steps down from role at Biggleswade Town

​Biggleswade Town (in dark green) finished seventh this season.

​O’Keefe suffered a heart attack over the Easter period which meant he couldn’t attend the closing games of the Waders’ season, which saw them just miss out on a play-off place in the SPL Division One Central.

He has now handed over the reins to his assistant manager Danny Payne, who has been appointed as the new man in charge for 2023/24.

O’Keefe, who took over as boss at the Yvette Brewer Stadium in January 2022, said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at the Waders. Although we didn’t quite make the play-offs I would have like to think I have helped restore some stability to the playing side of the club and introduced some promising talent.

“My health scare over Easter has made me re-evaluate things and I think it’s right I hand the baton over to Danny, who has been outstanding as my assistant this season.

“Danny has a great relationship with the players and I’m sure will add his own stamp on things.

“A massive thank you to the chairman and the team of volunteers who keep the club going day to day.

“The players have been unbelievable to work with this season and I really hope they stay and finish what has been started.

“And finally to the loyal supporters of the Waders, thank you for your continued backing this season. You really don’t know how much it means to the lads seeing and hearing you each week encouraging and supporting.”

Payne is a former Biggleswade Town player, who started out at Stevenage before going on to play for the likes of Hitchin Town, Barton Rovers, Colney Heath, Welwyn Garden City, Biggleswade FC and Eynesbury Rovers.

*The final promotion and relegation issues in the SPL Division One Central have now been decided.

