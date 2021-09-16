Former Premier League winner and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards and football legend Harry Redknapp will be in Potton next week for the Carabao Cup Round Four draw.

Sky cameras will 'roll on' to Potton Bowls Club on Wednesday, September 22 after Carabao Energy Drink searched the nation to find the perfect location for the draw in a competition.

The draw will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, after the completion of Manchester United v West Ham in Round Three.

Gary Gunn won the competition to see the draw hosted at Potton Bowls Club

But why is Potton Bowls Club the venue for this event?

It's all down to 58-year-old Arsenal fan Gary Gunn - the winner of Carabao Energy Drink's Find the Draw competition.

Gary happens to be among the youngest members of the bowls club, which was formed in 1917 and has been at its current rural location for 22 years.

Today, the club has more than 70 members, including devoted football fans, although their allegiances may vary!

Gary's bowled over to have won

Speaking on his big win, Gary said: “It’s not often things like this happen in Potton, it’s a small market town and our bowls club is at the heart of the community.

"Bowls has something for everybody, we have top players, young players, but we also have people who just enjoy the social aspect of it.

"We’re excited already at the prospect of hosting the Carabao Cup draw, and we know the whole town is going to be smiling from ear to ear when the cameras arrive.”

Supporters up and down the country had the chance to host the Carabao Cup Round Four draw at a location of their choice as a way of the competition giving a little something back to the fans who were sorely missed last season.

Within his online entry, Gary said it would be a ‘feather in their cap to host the legend that is Harry Redknapp’.

Asked whether he was looking to recruit Harry to become a fully-fledged member of the club, Gary said “We’ll definitely give him a game, and we’re probably going to have to give him honorary membership on the night!

"He’s such a character and everything he’s achieved in his career is unbelievable, some of our members are even old enough to have seen him play, and as a manager I’d put him up there with Arsene Wenger!”

Speaking on the latest announcement from the brand, John Luck, CMO of Carabao UK&I said: “We couldn’t be happier for Gary and the rest of Potton bowls club to have won the chance to host our next draw. Sports clubs like these are so important in bringing communities together and we can’t wait to see the action unfold in Potton next Wednesday."

It’s not just Harry and Micah who will be in attendance, TV personality and recent EFL footballer, Mark Wright, will also be live at the draw, bringing fans all the exclusive action from behind the scenes with Harry and Micah throughout the evening.

Having extended its title sponsorship until 2024, Thai energy drink brand, Carabao Energy Drink is once again building on its reputation of doing things a little differently when it comes to Carabao Cup draws.