Chairman Balague delighted as VEO sponsor Biggleswade United Women

The deal has been confirmed by United chairman Guillem Balague, who is delighted.

The key factor in the link-up between VEO and United is a huge boost for the ladies teams, and means the players will no longer have to pay to play for the club.

"It's a deal which means that from now on our senior women (both the Reds and the Blues teams) no longer have to pay to play football at Biggleswade United," said Ballague.

"Veo was founded in 2015. The company's vision is to democratise the video broadcasting and analytics that up until today have only been available to professional teams, giving access to quality video technology to clubs, players, coaches, scouts, families and fans at reasonable prices.

"Their valuable and much appreciated financial support will allow our club to boast one of the very few women's set ups at this level in the country that do no charge their senior women subscriptions to play.

"In addition the funding will also be used for the funding of 10 training courses for women coaches/referees from the Biggleswade area, not necessarily just for those women who are already at the club.

"The money couldn't have come at a better time with the popularity of women's football both at the top level as well as at grassroots at an all time high and growing by the day.

"We already have 43 players signed up for the coming season, 20 in the Reds side coached by head coach Luke Molloy and Ashley Pead and 23 in the Blues side coached by Brad Smith and Simon Brown.

"In charge of all the administration and work involved running the Women's Football department is Giacomo Malamacci."

The Reds team kicked off their Eastern Region Women's Football League Division One North season last Sunday and claimed an excellent 2-0 win at Newmarket Town.

On target for United were Nicola Henman and Charlene Moreton.