CHAMPIONS! Biggleswade Town win title in style

They secured the title thanks to a 4-1 win at home to Ware on Saturday to finish three points clear of nearest challengers Bedford Town.

It means a return to step three football for the Waders after two seasons at step four.

Having not read the script Ware went into the lead on 19 minutes through Theo Ofori and that was a lead they held at the break.

Biggleswade Town celebrate their title success. Photo: InFocus Moments.

With a change round on 56 minutes, on came Rohdell Gordon to replace Sam Willis and Keiron Forbes dropped into the back line to give a master class in spraying the ball around.

The first goal from Luke Andrews on 64 was Ware not clearing their lines as the Langford Road Stadium erupted at the score.

Five minutes later and JJ Lacey fired in a free-kick from just outside the box to start the anticipation.

Two minutes on, Lacey broke from the pack to lob the keeper to ramp up the excitement at 3-1, before Harry Draper rounded off the scoring on 81 minutes to secure the points and the title.

Joint-boss Danny Payne told BBC Three Counties Radio of his pride at claiming the honours.

He said: “It was a brilliant day for the all of the players and I’m delighted for everyone at the club.

"We weren’t panicking at half-time and we were still confident we could go on and win the game. We thought we’d get better as the game went on – credit to Ware who took their opportunity in the first-half and naturally players start to get a bit edgy and we got a bit sloppy in certain parts.

"But then we had a bit of a crazy seven minutes really. We’d been plugging away and were camped in their half and probing and got the goal, and then two more and we could then breathe and enjoy the last 20 minutes.

"We were excellent, the boys were a credit on the day, held their nerve and got it done.

"Jimmy [Martin – joint manager] and I feel we have exceeded expectations really with winning the title and the FA Cup run, and when the final whistle went on Saturday it was certainly one of the best feelings I’ve had for sure.”