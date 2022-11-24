Clem hits five and Rhiney hits four as Biggleswade sides get shooting boots on

C He scored five times, including a hat-trick of penalties – as the Waders ran out 5-3 winners over FC Romania in the SPL Division One Central on Saturday.

Remarkably, seven of the game’s eight goals came in the first-half as Biggleswade led 4-3 at half-time, Clement having put his side ahead six minutes in only for Alex Yearwood to quickly level.

Clement’s first penalty put the Waders in front on 31 minutes, before he completed his hat-trick three minutes later after a fine cross from Harry Draper.

Mitch May reduced the arrears on 38, only for Clements’ second penalty to make it 4-2 three minutes before the break.

There was still time for FC Romania to score again before half-time through Myles John.

The second-half had fewer goals but Biggleswade wrapped up the win late on with Clements completing his hat-trick of penalties and netting his fifth of the afternoon on 87 minutes.

Tuesday’s game with Ware Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, meaning the Waders are next in action on Saturday when they host Walthamstow.

Biggleswade FC took six points from their two games this week and were also in good goalscoring form on Saturday.

On Saturday they won 4-1 at home to Kidlington, with their first three goals coming in the space of five minutes in the first-half as Adam Hunt struck twice either side of Mekhi Angol’s goal.

Alex Marsh made it four on 75 minutes before Ryan Knight pulled a late goal back.

FC then won 1-0 at Waltham Abbey on Saturday thanks to Tom Coles’ strike early in the second-half, meaning they’re now second in the league behind leaders Berkhamsted who are five points ahead and have two games in hand.

FC go to Thame United on Saturday.

Biggleswade United were also in fine form on Saturday as they beat London Colney 5-1, before a 2-2 draw at Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday.