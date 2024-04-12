Complete performance for Bigglesswade Town in win at Welwyn Garden City

I feel sure it has been said before but the latest is always the one to be remembered. And what a memory as we departed from WGC on a warm Thursday evening.

Fine tuning to the team that won at Leighton on Saturday last. Lacey dropping to the bench with Gouldbourne coming in to give some width to the midfield. From the first whistle Biggleswade were at the Welwyn defence, infectious play that took the whole team forward.

It's been a long while and asked afterwards exactly when, Kieron Forbes could not remember, but we will remember, his corner taken from the left and sailing over all to hit the back of the side netting, putting the Waders one to the good on 8 minutes. Christie, Draper and Hoenes a formidable trio of experience and pace set the home side all sorts of problems and only desperate high clearance kept the score from advancing.

On 38 as Draper drove forward, sheer strength getting him inside the box to unleash his shot, Charlie Crowley got his hands to it but the sharp eyed officials, who needs VAR?, had judged the ball crossed the line to put Biggleswade in the driving seat, at the break. 0-2

Back out Welwyn had their "purple" patch as for fully five minutes the ball never seemed to leave the visitor's half. Try as they may, it was not Welwyn's night as the ball was constantly cleared by a Wader defensive wall. Normal play resumed with the dominant Waders back on top.

The score increased as Welwyn gave away a needless penalty for handball, Jack Morrell smashing the ball into the back of the net on 57.

