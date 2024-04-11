Cup joy and league wins for FC and Waders

Action from Biggleswade FC's draw with Cirencester on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade FC were the victors in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup final at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, Harry Dawson’s stunning first-half strike enough to see off AFC Dunstable and take the trophy.

That came after FC had drawn 1-1 with Cirencester Town on Saturday with them then due to take on Barton Rovers on Thursday night (11th) as they aim to make up ground on the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in action on Thursday night, after this week’s Chronicle had gone to press, were Biggleswade Town who are still top of the SPL Division One Central.

Victory over hosts Welwyn Garden City would have put them four points clear going into the home game with Thame United on Saturday.

Last weekend, Town were 1-0 winners at Leighton Town.

Leighton had their moments in the first 45 minutes but the couple of chances went agonisingly wide for the home support.

On 32 minutes, a free-kick just outside the box saw JJ Lacey step up and fire the shot past the very vocal keeper, to give Biggleswade the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several near misses in the second-half saw Leighton realise it was probably not their day, as Wader defenders put their bodies in the way of any goal bound effort.

Hope arrived for the home side as Charlie Briggs was dismissed on 67 for an alleged foul. This changed the game as Harry Draper was drafted backwards to help out the backline.

The 90-minute mark arrived and went as six agonising minutes were added, but Biggleswade played the last 29 minutes a man down in a most professional and accomplished manner.

After Saturday’s game with struggling Thame, the Waders will then take on Hadley on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, lost 3-0 at Cockfosters on Saturday and then 3-2 at Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday night, ending any remaining hopes of sneaking a play-off place in the SSML Premier Division.