Daniel is the last-gasp hero for in-form Biggleswade FC

Action from Biggleswade FC’s 1-1 draw with Bedford Town on Monday. Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net

Biggleswade FC’s impressive recent form continued as a last-gasp goal earned them a 1-1 draw with leaders Bedford Town on Monday.

The Southern League Division One Central ‘home’ clash for FC attracted a crowd of 670 to the Eyrie as they did battle with their high-flying landlords.

The game only got the go ahead after passing two pitch inspections with the superb work from the ground staff and additional volunteers paying off as they battled the elements.

Both teams came into the game on the back of five-match unbeaten runs but it was the Eagles who made a flying start and took the lead thanks to a Rene Howe header after just four minutes.

But FC stayed in the game and Daniel Bond was the stoppage-time hero as he tapped home the loose ball after Michael Simpson’s fine effort came back off the inside of the post to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

FC are now looking forward to another derby encounter to kick-off the new year tomorrow (Saturday) when they make the trip to Kempston Rovers, who saw their game at St Neots Town on Monday called off.

Biggleswade Town will be looking to bounce back in two quickfire home matches over the next few days.

The Waders were edged out 2-1 at St Ives Town in their first festive action on Monday.

Ethan Johnston gave the home side the lead but Luca Cardines brought Chris Nunn’s team level just past the hour mark.

However, it was St Ives who won it thanks to Tyrone Baker’s goal eight minutes from full-time.

Biggleswade, who now sit just one place and one point above the relegation zone, will now hope to hit back when they entertain eighth-placed Royston Town in their first game of 2022 tomorrow.

And that is quickly followed 48 hours later by another home game on Bank Holiday Monday when Bromsgrove Sporting are the visitors. Both matches kick-off at 3pm.

Potton United are due to return to Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South action on Bank Holiday Monday (January 3).

They take on local rivals Eynesbury Rovers at Hutchinson Hollow and will be looking to end a run of six matches without a win.

Biggleswade United haven’t had any festive match action and have to wait until a week tomorrow (January 8) for their next outing when they travel to Godmanchester Rovers.