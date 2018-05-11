Davies takes over as United chairman

Biggleswade United have confirmed Gareth Davies - until recently chairman at London Colney – is taking over as chairman at Second Meadow.

He takes over from Chris Lewis who will become the club’s new vice-chairman.

Manchester-born Gareth, who now lives in Biggleswade said of his new role: “When I was offered the chance to take the helm at Biggleswade United Football Club it wasn’t hard to say yes. Having first been here back in 2016 with Ware I was immediately struck by the professionalism and friendliness of the club and it always stuck with me.

“Chris Lewis has done a great job so far; getting Guillem involved and guiding the club to where it is now has been no mean feat.

“I want to take the club as far as it can go. If we look at teams that that have progressed from this level, Stevenage is the one that stands out. Who’s to say we can’t achieve what they have?

“We’ve got a great set up here, but we need the facilities to back up what we have behind the scenes. If I can deliver on new facilities, then that would be an amazing result for football and the local community.

Vice-Chairman Chris Lewis says: “After nearly four and a half years as chairman I have taken the decision to stand aside. My personal situation is changing in the near future and I therefore need to devote the required time to that.

“As such I will be taking on the role of vice-chairman and concentrating on the media aspect of the club. This will allow Gareth to focus on the commercial aspects of the club.

“We have achieved so much and it’s been a joy and a privilege to have been the head of the club.”