Delight for FC in Trophy but despair for Town, while United stay top of the league

​There were mixed fortunes for Biggleswade’s clubs in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Pemi Aderoju netted Biggleswade FC's opener in the win over Stowmarket. Photo: Guy Wills.

​For Biggleswade FC, late goals from Adam Hunt and substitute Drew Phillips helped secure a first-ever FA Trophy win as they beat Stowmarket Town 3-1 at The Eyrie on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts totally dominated the opening exchanges, but it was the visitors who took a 12th minute lead when Scott Sloots turned home a low cross from the right with virtually their first attack of the game.

Pemi Aderoju levelled in first half stoppage time, but FC had to wait until seven minutes from time to get their noses in front before Phillips put the seal on FC's passage to the next round deep into injury time.

Biggleswade will host Hadley in the next round on September 23, but before that go to Cambridge City this weekend in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Biggleswade Town fell to defeat in their Trophy clash as they lost 3-2 at home to Bury Town, the visitors coming from 2-0 down to get level and then score a winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Harry Draper and Cole Da Silva had got the goals to give the Waders the advantage, but Bury fought back to dramatically turn the game around.

The Waders are also in FA Cup action this week as they go to National League North side Bishop’s Stortford.

*Biggleswade United suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday but then bounced back in style three days later to remain top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Hosts FC Romania were 4-1 winners on Saturday, Jake Stronge with United’s goal with the home side notching twice in the closing moments to put a shine on the scoreline.

But United recovered well to then overcome Arlesey Town 6-1 at the Verdant Stadium on Tuesday.

Coree Wilson was the star of the show as he hit a hat-trick, with Mekhi Angol, Markel Cousins and Jesus Mendoza also on target.

United go to Harpenden Town this weekend.

*Potton United fell to two consecutive 2-1 defeats to now sit fourth from bottom of the league in the early standings.

Hosts Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were victors on Saturday despite Lewis Lynne’s goal, while Victor Asobu netted in a loss at Harpended on Tuesday where Potton also had two players sent off.