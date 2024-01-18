Derby delight for Waders

​Biggleswade Town took local bragging rights on Saturday as they won 2-1 at Biggleswade FC to enhance their promotion hopes.

Goalmouth action from Saturday's derby sees Biggleswade FC go close to scoring. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​The win moved the Waders to within three points of leaders North Leigh with a game in hand, although Bedford are a point off the top having played two games fewer than the team at the summit.

Both pride and passion were in evidence as Town looked to avenge the county cup defeat from earlier in the season.

The visitors controlled things from the start and the only surprise, given the number of chances created by Town, was that it took 31 minutes for JJ Lacey to slot home from the edge of the area to give them the lead which they held comfortably until the break.

FC bounced back in the second-half and a hotly-disputed penalty on 66 gave Charlie Hayford the chance to level the scores which he did in style from the spot kick.

But on 79 a corner in from the left was handled by an FC defender and Lacey stepped up and dispatched the resulting penalty into the corner of the net.

FC were due to return to action on Wednesday night but saw their home game with Aylesbury United postponed. They now face trips to Waltham Abbey on Saturday and then Kings Langley next Tuesday.

Town, meanwhile, host fifth-placed Cirencester on Saturday in a key game in the play-off battle.

*Biggleswade United were without a game on Saturday and host Crawley Green this weekend, before going to March Town in the Hinchingbrooke Cup next Tuesday.

*Potton United fell to a 2-0 defeat at AFC Dunstablians.

The match was a tale of two halves with Potton dominating the first but a very early goal by Dunstable in the second saw them control most of this half to take the three points.

In the opening minute of the second-half, John Sonuga headed clear but the ball fell to Harry Beaumont who volleyed home from the edge of the penalty area giving James Hoskins no chance of saving.

Then in the 68th minute a Dunstable breakaway saw Hoskins save Danny Webb’s shot but it rebounded to Tolu Ikuyinminu who scored from a narrow angle to ultimately seal the points.