Drama for Town and United

Town fought back from 3-1 down to take a 3-3 draw at Waltham Abbey on Saturday, while having been defeated 3-1 at home by Leverstock Green at the weekend, United bounced back with a last-gasp winner from Joe Babbage to beat Tring Athletic on Tuesday.

Town remain in the hunt for a SPL Division One Central play-off spot, being just seven points off fifth place, sitting ninth, and with many of the sides above still to play each other.

They’re now four games unbeaten, although Waltham Abbey’s Ben Baker did his best to end that sequence.

Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas.

His first-half hat-trick came after Jon Clements had given the Waders a fourth minute lead, with Waltham Abbey 3-1 up by the half-hour mark.

But Clements struck again on 62 minutes before Harry Draper scrambled home an equaliser with 15 minutes to go.

Biggleswade now prepare to host Thame United on Saturday before going to Highworth Town next Wednesday.

United, meanwhile, are still in the process of making up the games in hand they have on most teams above them.

There are no divisional play-offs in the Spartan South Midlands, with United highly unlikely to make the second place required to potentially go up on a points-per-game or inter-level play-off basis.