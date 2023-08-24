​Duo make FA Cup progress while United stay top

​Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC are both into the FA Cup first qualifying round after winning their preliminary round ties last weekend.

Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town both progressed.

​FC ran out 3-1 winners at Kempston Rovers, whom they had also beaten 4-1 at home in the league just three days earlier.

They will now host Maldon & Tiptree on September 2, who came through their replay with West Essex on Tuesday night.

That will come after a home league game with Leighton Town on Saturday before FC then face landlords Bedford Town at the Eyrie on Bank Holiday Monday, with Bedford officially the home side.

The Waders, meanwhile, were comfortable 5-1 winners at Wisbech Town in their tie on Saturday.

They’ll now host New Salamis in the next round after they beat Grays Athletic in a replay.

Town have a free Saturday before going to Stotfold on Monday.

Potton United, meanwhile, saw their FA Cup hopes ended with a 2-1 defeat at Stowmarket Town, Lewis Lynn with a late consolation goal.

They now prepare for an FA Vase tie at home to Barking on Saturday.

In league action, Biggleswade United remain top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after a 1-1 draw at home to London Lions, Coree Wilson with United’s goal to maintain their unbeaten record.