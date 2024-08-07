FA Cup delight for United and FC

Lawrie Marsh celebrates scoring Biggleswade FC's winner on Monday. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​There was FA Cup joy for two of Biggleswade’s teams as they progressed from the extra preliminary round – although both needed replays to do so.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Biggleswade FC drew 0-0 at Stansted on Friday night before the ‘home’ replay, played at the home of Barton Rovers with landlords Bedford Town still installing a new 3G surface, saw FC run out 2-1 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Bond netted from close range to put FC in front just seven minutes in, but a stunning strike from Ash Siddik brought Stansted level before half-time.

Lawrie Marsh then struck nine minutes from time with a deflected strike to ensure Biggleswade’s progress to the preliminary round and a tie with London Lions, who beat Arlesey Town 4-0 in their tie, on August 17.

United, meanwhile, needed two cracks to see off Frenford.

On Saturday, United drew 2-2 in the home game as Scott Metcalfe and Kevin Owusu, from the penalty spot, both levelled things up after Frenford twice took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the replay on Tuesday, Frenford led 1-0 at the break but Kit Brown levelled from close range.

The game went into extra-time and Frenford scored early on, but two strikes from Metcalfe turned things around and then Jaiden Irish scored late on to seal the win and a home tie with Enfield in the next round.

Boss Kane Dougherty told the club’s media channels: “It’s a special competition for everyone at the club and however you have to win the game you just have to get it done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We weren’t at our best, certainly in the first-half, but the boys have shown resilience in every game we’ve had and deserved the win.”

*Biggleswade Town get their SPL Premier Central season under way this weekend as they host AFC Telford United.

They rounded off pre-season with a 4-2 defeat to a youthful MK Dons side on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Stotfold will start the new SPL Division One Central campaign with a trip to Berkhamsted on Saturday, while Arlesey Town will host Colney Heath in the SSMFL Premier Division.

Shefford Town & Campton will host FC Romania on Saturday before a local derby at home to Biggleswade United on Tuesday night.