FA Cup joy for Waders, mixed week for FC but tough time for United

FA Cup joy for Biggleswade Town.

The Waders will now travel to National League South strugglers Farnborough Town on Saturday, October 15, and will be looking to reach the first round proper for only the second time, their last appearance being in 2013.

Tuesday’s win followed a thrilling 3-3 draw in Essex on Saturday, where Jon Clements’ two late goals to complete a dramatic comeback from 3-1 down, Obi Onyewagara having earlier reduced the arrears after the hosts had gone 2-0 ahead.

On Tuesday, two goals in two minutes from Joe Howe and Clements put the Waders 2-0 up at half-time before Clements wrapped things up on 78 minutes.

Before their FA Cup challenge, Biggleswade go to Aylesbury United in the league on Saturday, then host Hertford Town on Tuesday night.

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip at Hertford on Saturday in the SPL Division One Central.

The visitors led 2-0 thanks to early second-half goals from Dan Bond and Alex Marsh, but a brace from Ben Herd – his second goal coming nine minutes from time – ensured a share of the spoils.

Wednesday, however, saw FC take all three points from their home game with Cirencester Town.

Jack Dreyer put Biggleswade in front, and despite the visitors levelling, twin brothers Lawrie and Alex Marsh both scored in the second-half to seal the win.

Advertisement

Biggleswade United have had a rough week, being on the end of t wo 5-1 beatings in the space of four days.

On Saturday they fell at high-flying Leighton Town in the league, before Ardley Town eased past Cristian Colas’s men in the Dudley Latham Memorial Cup on Tuesday night.

Leighton took an early lead on Saturday before Taylor Rhiney struck a fine equaliser with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

But the hosts retook the lead from the penalty spot just two minutes later, were 3-1 up by half-time and went on to complete the win during the second-half.

Advertisement