FA Vase dream ends for Biggleswade United

Action from Saturday's encounter with Coventry Sphinx. Photo by Cosmin Iftode.

​The Midland Football League side proved too strong for Cristian Colas’s men, who can nevertheless be proud of their efforts in reaching round four.

After the visitors led 2-0 at half-time and then doubled their lead early in the second-half, Conor Inskip’s fine effort reduced the arrears before a fifth Sphinx goal wrapped things up late on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while Colas was disappointed with the result, he was proud of his players.

He said after the game: “I’m disappointed because we were so far from the version of ourselves and played poorly against the best team I think we’ve played so far in all the competitions.

"I think also when we conceded the second goal just before half-time it broke some minds inside for the players because of the way the game was going.

"But this is the first time the club has got this far and we’ve done it with the same squad, so I can have only good words for each one of them as they made history for the club.

"So we should be happy and proud but today was a slap in the face and we have to realise we’ve won nothing before and nothing yet and have three competitions left. We’ve shown ourselves we can fight for all three of them so that’s what we have to now do.

"The players are sad and know they could have done a lot better and as I say, despite being proud of the side I am not happy with how they did today.”

United, who are tenth in the league but with games in hand, go to Colney Heath in the league on Saturday before welcoming a Luton Town side in the Bedfordshire Senior Challenge Cup next Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC both enjoyed narrow 1-0 wins in the SPL Division One Central on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town overcame bottom-of-the-table hosts Barton Rovers thanks to Jon Clements’ first-half goal, while FC beat Welwyn Garden City with Tom Coles on target on 32 minutes to remain second in the league standings.