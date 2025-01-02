FC and Waders’ mixed fortunes over festive period

Jimmy Martin's Biggleswade Town conceded very late on against Alvechurch.

​A combination of wins, losses, late goals and postponements shaped the festive periods of Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC.

​Town remain adrift at the bottom of the SPL Premier Division Central although came very close to sealing three points in Saturday’s home game with Alvechurch.

Daniel Izekor had put the Waders in front seven minutes from time with a far post header after a throw-in had been flicked on.

But Joe Willis levelled in stoppage time to deny Biggleswade what would have been only their second league win of the season.

The Waders then saw Saturday’s home game with Stamford postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Attention now turns to the FA Trophy for Biggleswade Town, with the home game against National League North side Oxford City on Saturday in the fourth round.

The match will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

*Biggleswade FC were involved in two 3-0 games over the last week – one of them a win and the other a defeat.

On Boxing Day, they fell to a loss at Barton Rovers, with Taylor Rhiney, John Shamalo and Alfie Warman on target for the hosts.

But FC responded with a win by the same scoreline at home to AFC Dunstable on New Year’s Day.

The hosts went in front on 41 minutes when a good team move down the right ended with Rio Martucci sweeping the ball home from inside the penalty area.

The second goal came just after the hour mark when Pat McCafferty was fouled in the penalty area and Dan Bond stepped up to sweep home the spot kick.

And the win was wrapped up in stoppage time when another good move ended with a tap in from Temi Akinbusoye.

FC, who are 11th in the SPL Division One Central – 15 points from the play-offs and 11 clear of the relegation zone - now return to action with a trip to King’s Langley on Saturday,