FC boss takes positives from draw

Mark Inskip took heart from Saturday's draw.

Joint-boss Mark Inskip felt it was a case of two points dropped after Biggleswade FC’s 1-1 draw at Leverstock Green on Saturday.

FC fell behind early on and having also missed a penalty in the second-half, Dan Carey-Evans scored with 12 minutes to go to seal a point.

And speaking to the club’s media after the match, Inskip was keen to pay credit to his own players but also the opposition who are struggling near the foot of the table.

"We’re disappointed with the result but you’ve got to give the lads credit.

"We committed the big schoolboy error when you’re playing a side in the position Leverstock are in by giving them encouragement. We looked sharp in the first ten minutes playing up the hill and although we didn’t create any clear cut chances we’d got in behind them and got a few crosses in that didn’t fall to us.

"So the worst thing you can do is then switch off and give them a goal which we did, and it was soft one albeit well-worked and well-taken, but we’ve defended superbly over the last five games and it’s only the second goal we’ve conceded in that time.

"I thought we were brilliant in the second-half although so were they as they ran their socks off and their manager must be sitting there wondering how they’re in the bottom three.

"Even when we scored with 12 minutes to go they were a threat on the counter so it wasn’t as simple as saying we could just go on and win it.

"So we feel it’s two points dropped but on the positive we’ve gained a point from a losing position.”