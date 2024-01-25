​FC edge closer to top five with win at Kings Langley

Biggleswade FC's management team were delighted with the performance at Kings Langley.

A 1-1 draw at Waltham Abbey on Saturday – Michael Simpson the scorer before late equaliser from the hosts – was followed by a 2-1 win at Kings Langley on Tuesday night with early goals from Dan Bond and Simpson enough to take the points.

That means FC are now ninth in a very tight and congested league table, and they also have games in hand on those in the top five.

Speaking to the club’s media channels after Tuesday’s win, joint-boss Mark Inskip was pleased to have secured more important points.

He said: “It was very good – conditions were wet and the pitch was heavy and you wondered if the ref was going to play the game initially as the ball wasn’t bouncing through, but they warmed up on it and deemed it fit.

"We played against the elements and I thought we were outstanding in the first-half, with some of the best football I think we’ve played this season.

"We did the basics right, defended right, won second balls and played it around on the floor. The second goal was outstanding and we were brilliant all round.”

FC return to action with another crucial away game, this time at Ware on Saturday who are just two points above them but with Biggleswade having a game in hand.

*Biggleswade Town’s game with fellow play-off contenders Cirencester Town was postponed on Saturday.

They’ll hope for better luck this weekend when AFC Dunstable are the visitors, the Waders currently in third spot, three points behind leaders North Leigh with a game in hand, second-placed Bedford sat between them with games in hand on both.

*Biggleswade United haven’t played since January 9 and this weekend host Colney Heath in the SSML Premier.