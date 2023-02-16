FC keep the pressure on while United and Town also earn wins

Biggleswade FC's Alex Marsh is congratulated after completing his hat-trick against Hertford. Photo: Guy Wills.

​The win was largely thanks to Alex Marsh, who hit a hat-trick to help his side ease to three points – Tom Coles having scored the opener on eight minutes and Marsh netting his first just two minutes later.

Marsh scored again before the break and despite Jesse Waller-Lassen pulling a goal back right on half-time, Marsh got his third early in the second-half.

FC remain ten points behind runaway leaders Berkhamsted who still have two games in hand, but are 13 points clear of sixth-placed Cirencester who sit just outside the play-off zone. This weekend FC host Ware Town.

Biggleswade Town had a mixed week, conceding four goals in a 4-2 loss at Hadley on Saturday before winning by the same scoreline at home to Ware on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s game saw Jon Clements put the Waders in front early on but Moise Ndandani’s goals either side of half-time turned the game around.

Charlie Smith levelled on 70 minutes but then two goals in two minutes from Billy Hayes late on saw Hadley take the points.

Tuesday saw Town blow a two-goal lead that had been secured through Sam Tinubu and Jake Bunyan’s goals in the first-half, Declan Nche and Theo Ofori bringing Ware level by the hour mark.

But Lanre Ladipo and Francis Mampolo struck on 70 and 78 respectively to keep Town within eight points of the play-off zone and with a game in hand on some of those above them.

Biggleswade United had to cope with the loss of prolific scorer Taylor Rhiney who has moved up a division to sign for AFC Dunstable, having netted 35 goals in 28 games for United since signing last year.

United didn’t let it rattle them at the weekend, however, as they ran out 2-1 winners at Baldock Town.

Mo Jabbar and Jordan Jarrold got the goals to keep United firmly in touch with the promotion race.

With 19 games still to play, United are seventh but have up to four games in hand on those above them thanks to their FA Vase run.

They are 13 points behind leaders Stotfold although Leighton Town remain favourites for the title.