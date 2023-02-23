FC recover to draw but it's a bad week for Town and United

​FC were two down early on during Saturday’s game, which had they lost would have seen the gap between themselves and their opponents close to four points with Ware having a game in hand.

Jack Dreyer pulled a goal back on 22 minutes, only for Theo Ofori’s second goal to put Ware 3-1 up early in the second-half.

However, Charlie Hayford soon made it 3-2 with a fine free-kick, before Alex Marsh netted from the penalty spot with four minutes to go to level things up.

Action from Biggleswade FC's draw with Ware on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

Joint boss Dave Northfield said afterwards: "We should probably have come in level at half-time and that would have put us in the ascendancy, then we gave away a cheap goal.

"I’d say that by the end of it I’m happy to take a point because of where we’ve come from and because our keeper’s pulled off a brilliant save right at the death.”

FC now have a free weekend before hosting Kempston Rovers in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup next Tuesday night.

For Biggleswade Town, it was two straight defeats in the space of four days that have damaged any faint hopes they may still have of a play-off place, now being 11 points behind the top five.

Saturday saw them lost 1-0 at runaway leaders Berkhamsted thanks to Jonathan Lacey’s 80th minute penalty.

Then on Tuesday night they travelled to Walthamstow but were beaten 3-2 despite strikes from Charlie Smith and Dan Braithwaite.

On Saturday they’ll host Waltham Abbey before Hadley are then the visitors on Tuesday night.

Biggleswade United suffer a similar fate as their own hopes were also dashed by two defeats.

They were beaten 3-0 at Hoddesdon Town on Saturday, before losing 2-1 at St Panteleimon on Wednesday night.

United still have games in hand on those above them but are eighth in the league and nine points from the play-off places.

