FC triumph in battle of Biggleswade

Biggleswade FC made it three SSML wins in five days with a derby triumph over Biggleswade United on Monday night.

All three goals arrived in the second half following a tepid opening period.

FC produced the first shot within seconds of the kick-off as former United frontman Tom Cookman fired wide. Robbie Ponting kept out Lee Northfield’s effort, while at the other end Kane Farrell’s speculative long-range effort sailed over the bar and Lusungo Ndovi put one wide.

In a livelier second period the Reds produced their best move of the match, orchestrated by Farrell, culminating in Ndovi winning a corner as they upped the intensity.

David Parkinson then put the ball in the back of the net following an incisive attack but he was adjudged to have handled.

The home team seized the initiative and it was fittingly Cookman who supplied the clinical touch- albeit with the aid of a deflection- as his volley lofted over Ponting.

Nathan George then capitalised on some lethargic defending to meet a loose ball in the box off a corner and lash home to put the hosts in a commanding position.

To their credit United didn’t yield and their efforts were rewarded nine minutes from time when Farrell’s free-kick found the head of captain Lee Bilcock, who in turn found the bottom corner.

FC made it a treble of victories at Herns Way this season with a hard-fought 3-1 win at champions Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Justin Leavers broke the deadlock on 11 minutes with Welwyn protesting for an offside that never came.

The visitors had to be at their best defensively and their efforts were rewarded with a second on 55 minutes. Another protest could’ve put penalty taker Alex Marsh off, but he just proceeded to dink the kick down the middle.

Welwyn’s John McGrandles glanced a header in midway through the second half, but a superb header from Darren Woodend soon after sealed the points.

Tom Coles and Cookman hit a brace apiece as Biggleswade FC smashed six past St Margaretsbury on Thursday.

Despite an excellent first half, FC went in at the break level after Mark Summers cancelled out a Pat McCafferty opener. However, four goals in 15 second half minutes took the game away from their visitors and in the end the home side ran out easy winners.