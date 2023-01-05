FC win dramatic battle in weekend of mixed fortunes for town's clubs

Adam Hunt fires home the late winner against Barton. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

From a drama point of view, there was plenty of it as Biggleswade FC overcame bottom-of-the-table visitors Barton Rovers on Monday.

The scoreline was 2-2 after just 29 minutes, Tom Coles and Alex Marsh scoring either side of two goals from Jemale Olayinka.

Advertisement

Josh Adeyileka then put Barton back in front on 83 minutes, before FC’s task was made even harder when Pat McCafferty was given a straight red card for a late challenge on Kian Wilkes, who had got to the 50/50 challenge a split-second before his home counterpart.

As the match official signalled for six minutes of injury-time, the cause looked lost, but on 92 minutes an attempted Rovers clearance flicked invitingly up off the heels of a defender straight to Kian Coles, who volleyed superbly into the bottom left corner.

Then in the seventh minute of time added on, an overlap from full-back Adam Hunt saw him eventually sweep the ball home to round off a superb move and a stunning climax to an extraordinarily topsy-turvy contest.

The result was made sweeter with news that play-off rivals Ware, AFC Dunstable and Kidlington had all suffered defeats and Didcot could only draw with Highworth.

Advertisement

FC have a weekend off before they’re next in action on Tuesday night in the Bedfordshire FA Senior Cup First Round at Biggleswade Town.

The Waders, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 at Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Goals at the end of each half from Ben Stevens and Olu Aderoju did the damage, Rovers leapfrogging Biggleswade in the table.

Town host Didcot on Saturday before their derby cup clash with FC on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Biggleswade United returned to action with their first game in nearly a month but they lost 3-0 at new league leaders Stotfold, making it two defeats in a row following the 4-1 loss in their previous game on December 6 at Aylesbury Vale Dynamoes.