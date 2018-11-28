Five star Royals show Crawley Green no mercy in big victory

Potton United followed up a great win on the road with a five star performance at home to ninth placed Crawley Green in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

There have been quite a few matches were Potton have been very good in some periods. This was a game though that they dominated from start to finish and the five goal margin was more than a fair reflection in the gulf between the two teams.

Potton welcomed back from suspension Jordan Wright and Sam Parrish who returned at right back and centre half respectively.

They started brightest and could have taken the lead on three minutes when when an excellent corner by Jonny Hall was headed over by Danny Webb.

Crawley Green had two chances which they perhaps should have done better with. On 20 minutes a through ball by the excellent former Langford player Tyler Ingham played in Danny Watson but his shot was well saved by Tyler Josephs.

Crawley were made to pay for this on 25 minutes when Jonny Hall whipped in a peach of cross to Danny Webb who headed home from seven yards to give the Royals the lead.

It was all Potton now and Danny Webb had further chances to double the lead but put a header over and a shot was saved by keeper Josh Mollison.

On 33 minutes Potton did double the lead. Mollison, who had been signed from Hitchin Town on a month’s loan, panicked with the marauding Jim Burnside bearing down on him and lost the ball while trying to play out of defence, to the burly Potton striker to calmly strike home from six yards.

The Royals went into a three goal lead on 48 minutes when a 60 yard pass from the golden left foot of Jonny Hall put Webb in the clear. He finished low to the goalkeeper’s left for his second goal of the afternoon.

Martin Danobrega then had a chance for a fourth a minute later when he cut inside from the left wing but his shot was well saved by Mollison.

Jim Burnside was having a great game up front. On 58 minutes he ran across the edge of the box and when the chance looked like it had gone he shot home into the far corner much to the delight of the home supporters in the 103-strong crowd.

The midfield two of Smail and Hunt were pulling the strings and it was the latter who played in another eye of a needle pass to sub Ansell Carter who blasted home on 77 minutes.

The Royals, though showing great spirit, were determined not to allow Crawley Green a consultation goal and on 86 minutes firstly Tom Blatch headed off the line and then Tyler Josephs pulled of a Gordon Banks-type flying save to deny Watson.

On Saturday the Royals travel to Arlesey to take on Baldock Town.