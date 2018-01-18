Flitwick take over lead in Bedfordshire League

BEDFORDSHIRE LEAGUE

Phil Matthews scored twice and Joe O’Donnell once against Rovers replies via Wes Burrows and Harry Baker.

It came after previous Premier Division supported by Sportsform leaders Stevington had their home game with Caldecote postponed due to the state of the pitch at Pavenham.

Missing the chance to regain that top spot were Shefford Town & Campton who were defeated 2-1 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Colby Smith and Taylor Bakogeorge were on the home scoresheet to chalk up their side’s third consecutive home win against a lone reply from Ricky Young.

Now in fourth are Wilstead who ran out 3-1 home winners over second from bottom of the table Queens Park Crescents. Kevin Butler, Harvir Thirra and Kieran Brasier scored the vital goals against a lone Crescents reply via Shahiaur Rahman.

Whilst just a point behind them in fifth are Crawley Green Reserves who took their winning away sequence to six games with a 3-2 victory at bottom of the table Renhold United. Temitayo Akerele netted twice and Sid Thompson once against United replies via Justin Patterson and Tumain Dallas.

For seventh place Ickwell & Old Warden it was home win number four on the bounce with a 2-1 victory over Cranfield United who were suffering their first away league defeat. Ashley Drummond and Miguel Dean marked the home scoresheet against a United reply via Josh Bamford.

AFC Oakley M&DH ran out 4-1 home winners over Kempston Rovers Development, Matt Barnes with a brace being joined on the home scoresheet by strikes from Elijah Hukin and Laurence Bentham against a lone Rovers reply via Shaquelle Cope-Mclean.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Totternoe Reserves’ lead at the head of the Division One supported by O’Neills table is now up to eight points after they retained their 100% home record and took their unbeaten ways up to 15 games with a 2-1 victory over Henlow.

Adam Worthington and Dan Mills were the goalscorers against a lone reply from Paul Wright.

Whilst down at the other end bottom side The 61 FC Luton Reserves suffered defeat number eight on the bounce when beaten 4-0 at home by Sandy. Johnnie Stratford with a brace and single goals from Matt Johnson and Liam Brophy did the damage.

Hertfordshire FA Junior Cup Quarter Final

Lea Sports PSG safely made their way into the last four when thanks to a goal from Joe Hennem they won 1-0 at Croxley Community Centre Reserves. They now face a home tie against Cottered in mid-February.

Bedfordshire FA Intermediate Cup Quarter Finals

For Riseley Sports, thanks to a brace of goals from Mitchell Crook and a single strike from Jay Willett, it was a 3-0 victory at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Joining them in the last four are Cople & Bedford SA who ran out 4-2 penalty shoot-out home winners over Ampthill Town Development after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 2-2. Ollie Hughes grabbed both of the home goals.

Alas for Cranfield United Reserves it was a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat at Potton United Reserves after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 1-1, Luke Gray netting the Cranfield goal.

Division Two

With Bedford Albion away on County Cup duty the leadership of Division Two is now back in the hands of Henlow Reserves following their 6-4 home victory over CS Rovers. It was the Rovers who went ahead in the 19th minute via a Joseph Lydon header before Henlow’s Marcin Bator headed his side level just nine minutes ahead of the half-time break.

The game was then to come alive with nine goals in the second period, James Campbell with strikes in the 62nd and 65th minutes edging the home side 3-1 ahead before a strike from Sean Morrison just 60 seconds later made it game back on at 3-2. Just three minutes later Ravinder Hayer restored the home side’s two goal advantage to head home and make it 4-2 but within three minutes it was 4-3 when Lydon netted his second of the afternoon.

Alas for the Rovers a brace of goals from Russell Ayles in the 80th and 82nd minute took the scoreline up to 6-3 and game over before Rovers had the last say of the afternoon to make in 6-4 in the 89th minute.

For Renhold United Reserves it was a missed chance to also climb above the Albion when defeated 2-1 at now fourth place Houghton Athletic. Mihall Tudos and Hayden Fletcher on the home scoresheet against a lone United reply via Michael France.

Perhaps the result of the afternoon belonged to bottom of the table Luton Leagrave AFC who netted their first away win of the season 3-0 at Elstow Abbey. Ryan Hill, Hartley Coleman and Lewis Saunders netted the goals to do the damage.

Whilst now climbing the table into sixth are Atletico Europa who returned to winning ways with a 4-1 home win over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Paddy Alimanji with a hat-trick and a single goal from Mo Banda marked the home scoresheet against a lone reply via Justin Muircroft.

For second from bottom Sundon Park Rovers the search for their first away win continues after they were beaten 5-0 at now eighth place Caldecote Reserves. Nick Thomas netted twice alongside single goals from Christian Lamb, Tom Boyd and Josh Wilson to bring up the nap hand.

Whilst Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves are now unbeaten in their last seven home starts after sharing the points in a 3-3 draw with Wixams Wanderers. Lorenzo Jordan with a brace and a single strike from Dave Curtis on the Rovers scoresheet against Wanderers replies via Oliver Benham twice and Jordan Benham once.

The Westoning v Wilstead Reserves game postponed due to the state of the pitch at Greenfield Road.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup Quarter-Final

Bedford Albion bid farewell to this season’s competition when beaten 6-3 at home by Luton District & South Beds League Farley Boys Reserves. Paul Babbington twice and a Tom Hunt penalty marking the Albion scoresheet.

Division Three

There is no change at the head of Division Three following wins for the top four clubs.

For league leaders Kempston Athletic it was home win number five on the bounce in defeating now bottom of the table White Eagles 7-2, Josh St Clair Pierre leading the way with four goals and joined on the home scoresheet by Ashley Martin, James Maxwell and John Bell against Eagles replies via Rogolski Jakub and Adam Chimiel.

Second place Clifton took their unbeaten home ways up to eight games in beating Lidlington United Sports 3-1. Josh Angell, George MacMillan and Charlie Watson netted the goals against a lone reply via Tom Staples.

For third place Harlington who are now unbeaten in their last eight starts it was a 5-1 victory at Dinamo Flitwick. Ben Whalley with a brace plus single strikes from Roan Wedderburn, Shea Gentle-King and Liam John only replied to once by Dinamo’s Charlie Mahoney.

Whilst fourth place Black Swan were the 7-2 winners at Sandy Reserves. Corey Richards with a brace joined on the Swan’s scoresheet by single strikes from Aaron Fensome, Levi Yearwood, Danny McGovern, Ashley Gardener and Cullum Wilson against home replies via Luke Rudd and Aaron Seldon.

Wootton Village in claiming their first home win of the season in beating Shefford Town & Campton A 1-0. are now off the bottom of the league standings. Nick Burraway grabbed the lone goal 15 minutes from time.

Meantime, Caldecote A moved up the table into fifth spot following their 2-1 home victory over Stevington Reserves to extend their unbeaten home ways up to five games, Tony Norman netting both goals against a lone reply from Harry Austin.

Whilst for AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A and Bedford Albion Reserves it was a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Charlie Corcoran netting twice for the Town and Lewis Fox and Simon Wade replying for the Albion.