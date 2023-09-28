Football round-up: ​Waders set for FA Cup test

​Biggleswade Town continue their FA Cup adventure this weekend as they welcome divisional rivals Barton Rovers to the Yvette Brewer Stadium in the third qualifying round.

Pemi Aderoju was on target in both of Biggleswade FC's games this week. Photo: Guy Wills.

​The Waders are now just one game away from potentially coming up against a side from the National League’s top division in the next round, and two games from the first round (proper) in which they last appeared in 2013.

They face a side who are just two points behind them in the early SPL Division One Central standings, although both clubs have only played four league games due to their cup commitments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Waders were last in action on Tuesday night as they drew 2-2 at Kings Langley, Jonathan Lacey and Luke Andrews with the goals as Liam McDevitt’s late own goal earned the hosts a point.

*Biggleswade FC also drew on Tuesday as they got a 1-1 draw at Thame United thanks to Peri Aderoju’s equaliser.

At the weekend, a last-minute winner from Jack Wilson made more history for FC as they reached the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy for the first time thanks to a 2-1 win over Hadley at The Eyrie.

Aderoju had given FC a half-time lead after scoring his tenth goal of the season with a smart finish on the turn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After FC then had a goal disallowed right on half-time, Hadley equalised with a well-taken header from Isaac Stones just before the hour mark.

However, with the tie seemingly heading for penalties, substitute Wilson popped up to lash home an 89th minute winner to put the hosts through and set up a tie at Harborough Town on October 7.

*Biggleswade United had a free weekend but return to action this Saturday in an early season top-of-the-table clash at home to leaders St Panteleimon.

*Potton United moved into the next round of the Isuzu FA Vase with a 2-1 victory at Eastern Counties League side Cannon Woods on Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United had Benjamin Ansah sent off for a second bookable offence half-an-hour in, before Potton took the lead in the 75th minute through James Smith.