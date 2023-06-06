News you can trust since 1891
Former Biggleswade Town captain retires from football after 30 years

He started playing with the cubs age 10
By Ronnie GentleContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST
Steven Gentle

Former Biggleswade Town captain Steven Gentle has retired from football after 30 years of playing the beautiful game.

He played for Bedford Town twice, Cambridge City, St Ives Town promotion town and Biggleswade Town promotion side as captain before moving to Eynesbury Rovers. The last two seasons he has been with Elstow Abbey FC and this season they won the Bedfordshire County League – also winning the Britannia Cup 2-1, getting the winning goal as a fitting end to his playing days.

But at 40 years old – having started playing with the cubs 30 years ago – he has decided to move to family time.

