Four in a row for United but Town and FC fail to earn wins

Biggleswade United celebrate their FA Vase win on Saturday. Photo: Biggleswade United FC.

Cristian Colas’s troops were victorious in the FA Vase on Saturday, overcoming Redbridge 2-0 to set up a second round clash at home to London Lions on November 12.

Two goals in three minutes did the damage, Markel Cousins cutting in and firing home on 25 before Taylor Rhiney added a second soon afterwards.

Colas said of the win: “I couldn’t have asked for a better afternoon. It was a brilliant performance and credit to the boys and everyone involved.

"Everyone has dreams in this competition, especially with Newport Pagnell winning it last year, and we wanted to still be in it in November which we are so it won’t be easy but we’ll see how far we can go.”

Tuesday night then saw United overcome Baldock Town 4-0, which when all midweek games were completed meant they sit fifth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division table – albeit one of four teams from third to sixth currently on 19 points.

Rhiney’s clinical finish opened the scoring on nine minutes, then Raheem Jabbar made it two on the half-hour mark.

Rhiney got his second on the stroke of half-time, then completed his hat-trick on 72 minutes to complete the win.

Biggleswade Town were held to two draws in the SPL Division One Central in the space of four days.

Advertisement

On Saturday, they drew 2-2 at home to Kidlington, Tom Moore putting the visitors in front just five minutes in before Obi Onyeagwara levelled soon afterwards.

Ryan Knight got Kidlington’s second on 73, but Aaron Austin earned a point with five minutes to go.

The Waders then drew 1-1 at AFC Dunstable on Tuesday, Tyriq Hunte scoring on 12 minutes for Dunstable but Charlie Smith levelling six minutes later.

Town have a free weekend before going to Thame United on Tuesday, November 1.

Advertisement

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, drew 0-0 at home to Walthamstow on Saturday before being beaten 1-0 at Didcot Town on Tuesday to now be sixth in the league.