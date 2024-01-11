​Fox hits the spot for Potton as they beat Arlesey

​Potton picked up another welcome three points as they saw off visitors Arlesey 2-1 on Saturday (writes Nigel Westhorp).

The match turned out to be a tale of two halves and missed goalscoring opportunities from both sides.

In the first-half Potton dominated the play. Lewis Lynn saw his shot blocked, James Smith headed onto Victor Osobu but he could not get his shot away and Osobu then played the ball to early sub Nathan Mullings whose shot was just wide of the goal.

Steve Warman saw his long range shot fumbled by the keeper before in a rare Arlesey counter attack Busby had a weak shot that was easily saved by James Hoskins.

Jack Thomas had a shot that the keeper pushed for a corner but in the 29th minute Potton took the lead when Mullings collected the ball and his fierce shot from 30 yards was in the back of the net before the keeper was able to move.

Potton continued to be on top although a free kick from Howell went just over the bar.

The second-half saw Potton start well before Arlesey forced Hoskins into two superb saves and then hit the underside of the crossbar, then finally equalising when Brown’s 30-yarder flew into the net.

Potton responded and forced a corner from which the ball went through a crowd of players and fell kindly to Shane Fox who scored from close range to score thew winner on 80 minutes.