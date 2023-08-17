Goals galore for Biggleswade clubs as season gets into full swing

​It’s been an overall positive start to the new season for Biggleswade’s football clubs now that all are under way for the campaign.

Biggleswade FC's management team of Mark Inskip (left) and Dave Northfield have overseen a great start.

Saturday saw Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town both get off to winning starts in the SPL Division One Central.

Town won 3-0 at Hillgrounds against Kempston Rovers with Liam Brooks bagging a brace in the 56th and 75th minutes after Jon Clements had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute.

FC inflicted a 5-2 defeat on Welwyn Garden City at The Pexhurst Stadium.

Tom Coles gave the visitors a 14th minute lead that Dernell Wynter levelled from the spot five minutes later.

But by the time Brad Wadkins had scored the Citizens` second in the 76th minute, FC were 4-1 ahead, courtesy of George Wheeler-Bailey, Olu Aderoju and Coles again, with Wheeler-Bailey making it a nap hand in the last minute.

​On Tuesday, Hertford beat Biggleswade Town 3-2 at the Yvette Brewer Stadium.

Charlie Payne gave the Blues a 36th minute lead that Liam McDevitt cancelled out just three minutes later.

Mo Diaby restored Hertford’s lead on 42 minutes and Deimar Cardoso increased it on 56.

Jon Clements gave the Waders hope when he reduced the deficit to one with 12 minutes remaining, but the visitors held on.

Then, the only game in the Southern League Division One Central on Wednesday night saw Biggleswade FC beat Kempston Rovers 4-1 at The Eyrie to make it two wins from their opening two matches.

The new-look Rovers side took a sixth minute lead through Sam Ezenwaka.

Alex Marsh equalised after 20 minutes but the Walnut Boys definitely had the better of the first period.

But they were punished for not taking their chances and Dan Bond out the Greens ahead after 67 minutes and Marsh’s second on 73 minutes made it virtually game over.

Adam Hunt made sure with a fourth in the third minute of stoppage time.

For United, their start to the season has seen them top the Spartan South Midlands League standings in the very early stages.