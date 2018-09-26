Goodman grabs a Wembley winner

Rafe Goodman netted a late winner to earn Biggleswade United all three points at early season strugglers Wembley on Saturday.

United made the perfect start after just six minutes. Joe Hankins saw his shot saved but Sam Holmes was on hand to slot home the opener.

But you’re never more vulnerable tan when you have just scored and so it proved. Wembley broke from the kick off, Dean Bull brought down their forward and the referee pointed to the spot. The hosts converted the penalty into the corner.

Kane Farrell had several chances, one of which struck the inside of the post, while Goodman put one just wide.

However it wasn’t all one way and six minutes from the break a long distance shot from Calvin Osborne drifted over Bull and into the back of the net to give the home side the lead.

This time it was United’s turn to dampen the celebrations immediately. Charlie Briggs sent in a great long pass that found Dave Parkinson who controlled well and slotted home the leveller.

The same player could have put them ahead on the stroke of half time, his curling shot from outside the box coming back off the post.

United were certainly more powerful after the break and struck the woodwork four times. It looked like it would end a frustrating afternoon for the visitors but four minutes from time Goodman fired in a shot from range, it struck the post, hit the keeper and went in the net to give them the winner.

The action wasn’t finished there, as a Wembley defender brought down McArdle on the edge of the box and was shown a straight red.

United host Leverstock Green in the SSML on Saturday.

>> Biggleswade United Ladies went down 4-0 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Ladies in Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire Women’s League Division Three on Sunday.,

They visit Langford Ladies on Sunday, who will be on a high after winning 3-2 at Stotfold Junior Ladies at the weekend, thanks to a double from Rebecca Reeve, Pearl Houghton also netting.