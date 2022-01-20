GUILLEM BALAGUE: A massive win for us to build on

Charlie Black is buried underneath a pile of his Biggleswade United team-mates after he scored what proved to be the crucial winning goal in the vital 1-0 success over relegation rivals ON Chenecks last weekend. Picture courtesy of Cosmin Iftode/Phoro Studio

Finally, some light at the end of the tunnel for our men’s first team following a massive 1-0 win over relegation rivals Northampton ON Chenecks FC that moved us off the bottom of the table for the first time this season.

But before we get too carried away we have to realise that with 17 games still to play we still have a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead of us if are to avoid the drop which, ironically, would see us returned to the South Midlands Spartan League, but into the First Division, one league down from the Premier Division we were moved from at the end of last season.

Charlie Black’s goal in the 77th minute was the icing on the cake of a performance that saw us stick to a game plan and battle for every ball as if our lives depended on it.

It was only our third win of the season but it felt to everyone like a massive achievement and hopefully one we can build on to enable us to now progress to the next level.

These have been tough, trying times for everyone at the club and the loyal support, not just from the usual stalwarts that have stuck with us through thick and thin, but also from new fans that roared us over the finishing line on Saturday, was humbling and heartwarming in equal measure.

It was one of our best crowds of the season with more than 100 fans in attendance including our under-8s side and their parents.

Never in all my time with this wonderful club of ours have I sensed a greater unity and bond between everyone at the club and it was wonderful to see the clubhouse buzzing at the end of the game, proof positive of the old maxim that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

But the positive signs are not just emanating from our men’s first team with the women’s section of the club growing by the day.

We would still love more women coaches to join us and get involved with coaching not just the women’s teams but also some of our younger boys and girls sides and anyone interested can contact me on [email protected]

Our Ladies Red side have qualified for the semi-finals of the County Cup and this weekend face a top of the table Eastern Region First Division North clash when Needham Market call into the Keech Hospice Care Stadium on Sunday (2pm) while, on the same day (1.30pm), the Ladies Blue side are away to Buntingford Town Ladies.

On Saturday our men’s first team go in search of their fourth win of the campaign when they travel to Eynesbury Rovers (3pm) while our Under-23 men’s team welcome Shefford Town & Campton Reserves (2pm).