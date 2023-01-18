Biggleswade United have their biggest match ever in the FA Vase fourth round. Pic by Cosmin Iftode.

United host Coventry Sphinx in the FA Vase fourth round on Saturday after the tie fell foul of the weather last weekend.

West Didsbury and Chorlton await the winners with Wembley then just three games away for Biggleswade..

“We have been working tirelessly on social media beating the drum with a view to getting as many people as possible to come along and support us,” he said.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming new faces to the Keech Hospice Care stadium, alongside old friends who will be returning to see us.

“We are also looking forward to seeing once again that group of football supporters who from the very start of the competition pick a side and stay with them until they were knocked out of the competition and then follow the victors of each subsequent round all the way to Wembley.

“They have been with us now for three rounds and it would be wonderful if they could be with us for three more.”

And Balagué added that, although United will be underdogs, the cup run had helped bring people together and allow the club to dream.

“Win or lose, what is vital is that everyone at the club enjoys the day,” he said. “Come what may, it is vital we realise that everything we are achieving this season should serve as a template as to what we would hope to aspire to from next season and beyond.

“We are under no illusions that we start off as underdogs against a side that beat us by an aggregate score of 18-1 over the two games we played last season when we were in the United Counties League.

But that was then and we are now a completely different side to the one that battled through adversity last campaign and our visitors will underestimate us at their peril.

But what has been most impressive about our performances in the Vase has not been the victories so much as the journey we have gone on through the competition.

“What has been most valuable is seeing how the FA Vase has helped a group of good people, close friends, grow even closer, all working for each other, all rowing in the same direction.

