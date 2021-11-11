GUILLEM BALAGUE: We have the right quality and team spirit to turn things around

Guillem Balague

At last a win for our men’s first team after 16 league defeats in a row and to say I am happy does not even begin to describe how I’m feeling at the moment.

It wasn’t just the victory so much as they way we achieved it that pleased me most.

A thoroughly deserved win obtained by playing our style of possession football without rushing and to a plan and a second-half performance that was by a long way the best we have played all season.

Our side has been strengthened with the return of six players (Gareth Hunt, Jordan Jarrold, Charlie Clayton, Jaiden Irish, Ollie Leslie and Taylor Rhiney) who decided to come back to the club and try to help us out of our current plight.

That they have returned to us in our hour of need is heartwarming and living proof that Cristian Colas and our coaching staff have remained not only positive but solid and have now created a foundation on which we can now build.

Living proof that there are players out there that love our club and love the game beyond any financial considerations they may hope to gain from it.

Hopefully we can now begin to take the steps in the right direction and look to avoid relegation.

We have 23 league games to turn things around and we have the right quality and team spirit in our side to be able to do so.

Two teams are relegated and we are currently just four points away from third bottom and safety but nine points adrift of 18th place.

Above all we are deeply indebted to all those players, including our young under-23 and under 18-players, that stepped up to the plate in the club’s greatest moment of need.

Players that turned up week in and week out and travelled long distances to ensure that we always had a full complement and who bravely walked into the lion’s den and always gave of their very best for this club.

The loyalty, bravery and tenacity shown by them during these most trying of times is something this club will never be able to thank them enough for.

And also a massive vote of thanks to our loyal band of supporters who never lost faith and cheered us on through some of our darkest moments.

On Saturday we look to build on our win last week when the men’s first team travel to Bugbrooke S Michaels (3pm) while our men’s Under 23 side welcome Stevington First to the Keech Hospice Care Stadium (2pm).

Sunday sees our Ladies Red side visit Newmarket Town Ladies (2pm) with our Ladies Blue side facing the visit of Evergreen Eagles Women (1.30pm).

See you there.