GUILLEM BALAGUE: We're so proud to be part of the Biggleswade community

Guillem Balague joined Biggleswade United club members as they put on a stall at the town’s market last weekend

After a helter-skelter ride of a season that has seen me cover top flight football across the length and breadth of Europe it was wonderful to come home and touch base once again with my second family, Biggleswade United FC.

A fantastic weekend that began on Friday night with a special event at the clubhouse for members and volunteers highlighted by the musical comeback – for one night only – of Academy chief Dan Watkins who brought along the band he used to perform with before he left them to concentrate on football.

It was heartwarming to see youngsters, senior men and women players, volunteers, directors, in fact every single section of the club represented in what was a wonderful night at our ground.

The following morning we had a market stall together with Keech Hospice, the Luton based charity who provide free, specialist care for adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses and who are the sponsor of our women’s sides.

Once again it was wonderful to see so many club members of all ages call in to see us and it was also a joy to meet up once again and have a long chat with Peter Dean, the club’s life president.

Special mention to our indefatigable financial director, William Glasswell who ran the stall, sold club hats and scarves and generally charmed everyone that came to see us and ask about getting involved with the club.

Also with us from the start was the equally tireless Lou Grocott who plays for our women’s side but also spends much of her spare time raising much needed funds for the Keech Hospice, our charity of choice when granting the naming rights of our stadium.

It was a privilege for all of us to meet up face to face with members of the community that we are so proud to be a part of and explain our plans and hopes for the future as well as helping to raise money and awareness for the hospice.

The weekend also gave us a chance to meet up with a selection of potential sponsors of the Biggleswade United shirt that, ever since I have been involved with the club, has been raised by a whole host of footballing greats past and present including, Diego Maradona, Leo Messi, Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Harry Kane and many more too numerous to mention but all of whom can be seen displayed on the ever expanding Wall of Fame at our clubhouse.

And then there was the small matter of our games this weekend which, despite their outcome, were full of positive signs for the future with our men’s first team narrowly losing by the only goal of the game against Long Buckby and our women’s Red side going down, perhaps a shade undeservedly, by the odd goal in five against Herts Vipers in a league cup tie.

But even in defeat, what was most encouraging was the spirit shown in both games with our men’s first team getting every closer to a return to winning

form and women from our Blue side answering the call and representing the Reds, all of which speaks volumes for the camaraderie within our club and bodes well for the future.

This weekend in our last games before 2022 our men’s first team travel to Wellingborough Town FC tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) while our Under 23 side welcome AFC Oakley to the Keech Hospice Care stadium (2pm).