Harsh decisions deny Arlesey at Uxbridge

Arlesey were on the receiving end of some harsh decisions as they lost 3-2 at Uxbridge on Saturday.

With both Joe Steele and Luke Abraham missing, Ryan Lamond made his senior debut for the Blues.

Arlesey started positivly as Taylor Rhiney and Tony Williams were denied before they took the lead with just five minutes gone. Ryan Lamond’s great free kick beat the defence to find Williams ghosting in to blast the ball into the roof of the net.

However things then started to go wrong. Harlem Sambu overstretched and went down injured and had to be replaced by Taz Andrews.

Then on 13 minutes, from an Uxbridge corner, Kim Forsythe was pushed in the back and in falling the ball hit his hand. The officials pointed to the spot for a penalty to Uxbridge and Dean Kearney duly levelled.

Arlesey responded with Forsythe forcing a fine save, before Cade Stephens-Abbey went down injured and had to be replaced by debutant Raheem Khan. This again forced a reshuffle.

Uxbridge pressed forward and midway through the half Cole Brown cut inside and fired a fine shot into the roof of the net.

The hosts then struck a killer third just before the break when Kearney had time to control the ball and blast it home.

but just before the interval Rhiney put in a cross that defender Cory Watson miscontrolled and put into his own net for an own goal to mkae it 3-2.

An Arlesey corner in the 46th min saw Williams go down under challenge in the box but nothing was given, before another great ball in by Lamond found Rhiney in behind the defence but he shot over.

Into the second half, Rafe Goodman headed into the net from a great Williams cross but the lino put his flag up for a very tight O/S.

As time ran away Khan made way for Zema Abbey to come on for a rare appearance.

Just 20 seconds into injury time Taylor Rhiney had just the keeper to beat and Abbey square - but the ref blew for full time in mid attack. This caused the visiting team to rush over to protest but to no avail.