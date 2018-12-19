Hat-trick hero Danny singing in the rain for Potton

In freezing conditions with driving rain, Potton continued their recent good run of form with a professional performance to take them up to fifth in the SSML table.

Potton had Jonny Hall back at left back and Jim Burnside lined up in place of Aaron Murrell. They again were playing a 4-3-3 formation.

The Royals could have taken the lead in the fourth minute, when Leverstock goalkeeper Atwell dropped a Danny Webb cross but Gareth Hunt’s shot was cleared off the line. Two minutes later Potton had another great chance when Gary Ansell Carter played a through ball to Danny Webb but his shot was well saved by Atwell.

Leverstock were getting more into the game during the middle of the first half and took the lead after a Potton error on 24 minutes. Gareth Hunt tried to pass back to James Sage but he hit this with too much power and it deflected off the centre half into the path of Reynaldo Carbon and he slotted past Josephs.

Potton struck straight back though and equalised two minutes later when Newland crossed to Ansell Carter to head home.

Leverstock took the lead again on 32 minutes after Potton gave the ball away in midfield and from the resulting corner Carbon headed home.

Back came Potton again with another cross from the left found Webb, who slotted home on 34 minutes to make it 2-2

Half time came with the conditions getting worse the rain was now torrential and the wind had also gained strength making good football a near impossible task.

Potton did take the lead on 50 minutes when a quick breakaway by the pacey front three saw Ansell Carter pass to Burnside who then played in the free man Danny Webb who drove home.

United had a good penalty shout four minutes later when Webb who was brought down in the box but the referee waved away the protests.

Back came Leverstock and they were unlucky on 63 minutes when Carbons’s cross--shot rebounded off the bar.

Keeper Attwell seemed to be having a personal duel with Jim Burnside and he kept the powerful Potton front man at bay twice in quick succession but on the third occasion he can only parry Burnside’s shot into the path of Danny Webb who shot home to complete his hat-trick on 68 minutes.

This was another professional performance from the Royals who dug in deep and adapted to the conditions.