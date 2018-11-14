High five for Arlesey as they sink local rivals

Arlesey Town left a rain-sodden Roker Park with three points, five goals and bragging rights in a derby victory over Stotfold on Saturday.

With the clubs in different divisions in recent times it’s been some time since there has been a league derby between these rivals just a couple of miles apart.

Stotfold v Arlesey. Picture: Guy Wills.

And the Blues cruised to a comfortable 5-2 victory over struggling Stotfold – the hosts netting two late goals to give the scoreline some form of respectability.

Stotfold had the first chance from an early corner after just 2 minutes as Lanre Balogun met the ball virtually unopposed at the far post but put his header wide of the post.

However Arlesey were in front two minutes later. Lorrell Smith brought a smart save from Matt Fallon but the ball was not cleared and it came to Alex O’Brien who hit a fierce shot that seemed to move in front of the keeper and went in.

The Blues pressed forward and Fuller cut in from the wing and hit a fierce drive that again Fallon was unable to hang on to for 2-0 after just nine minutes.

Stotfold managed a response as Balogun turned well and hit a long shot that was no problem from Robbie Ponting, the same pair did it again a couple of minutes later as Balogun hit a shot from the edge of the area that this time actually required a save.

However it was 3-0 on the half hour. A break by Gaffney saw him cross in, the defender didn’t control the ball and it was quickly snatched by Hatch and he hit a great shot past Fallon.

Just before half time Fuller hit a shot that reared up wickedly in front of Fallon and he desperately managed to claw the ball just over the bar for a corner.

The fourth duly arrived midway through the second half. Aarron Browne broke clear down the wing, outstripping the defence, and he fired past Fallon.

The fifth goal came from a different source as Lewis Sinclair put in a deep cross; the ball dropped into the far post area, Fallon may have got a fingertip to it but it went over him, hit the post and went over the line.

At 5-0 Arlesey could have been forgiven for thinking the game was over but they were rocked by a really great shot from deep by Jermaine Francis that just flew past Ponting giving him no chance.

A free kick from Fuller found O’Brien who turned well and shot just past the post before, from a Stotfold free kick the ball bounced on the line before being put over by Zach Decker for 5-2.

On Tuesday Stotfold came back to earn a 1-1 draw at London Colney. Loren Maxwell gave the hosts an early lead but Francis netted a leveller on the half hour and that’s the way it stayed.

Stotfold remain winless at the foot of the SSML Premier. They visit Edgware Town on Saturday.

Arlesey, who now sit fourth in the table, have back to back home games, welcoming Cockfosters on Saturday and then Leverstock Green on Tuesday.