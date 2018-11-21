Honours shared in first meeting

The first ever competitive game between Tamworth and Biggleswade Town ended in a draw on Saturday which, on reflection, was a fair result.

Not for the first time this season, the Waders conceded an early goal. This time it was on four minutes when Kristian Green’s cross was turned in at the near post by Cameron Johnson.

The Waders have already shown this season that they have the spirit to come back from being a goal down but it means that they are often chasing the game rather than dictating it.

Joe White had already had a shot blocked before Tamworth scored and Jas Singh in the Tamworth goal saved well from Kieron Forbes, Jonny McNamara and Lucas Kirkpatrick before the half time whistle.

For Tamworth, Joe Magunda was having a fine game in midfield and Johnson was always a threat up front. Sam Donkin had to be alert to make a fine save from Magunda’s shot.

In the second half, an early effort from McNamara was just wide and Matt Ball’s free kick was pushed away by Singh.

After a goalmouth scramble, the ball was hit over the bar by Tom Smith. For Tamworth, Magunda flicked a header just wide from Aman Verma’s cross, Johnson fired over and Joel Kettle also headed wide.

Just as it looked as if the Waders would succumb to their second league defeat of the season, a long throw from Lucas Perry in the 88th minute was flicked on at the near post and Smith turned and volleyed the ball into the top corner.

Two minutes later, the Waders could have won it. A move between Solomon Nwaboukei and White set up Liam Brooks but he volleyed the ball over the bar.

This weekend Biggleswade Town return to the FA Trophy when they visit Gloucester City on Sunday.