Impressive signings at Biggleswade Town as squad builds

Kieron Forbes, pictured in action for Aldershot, has re-joined Biggleswade Town.

​Prolific marksman BJ Christie became the Waders’ first new signing, joining from league rivals AFC Dunstable, where he scored over 300 goals.

The 34-year-old is the OD’s all-time record appearance holder as well and first turned out for the club at 15.

He had a couple of spells away from the club with Dunstable Town, Barton Rovers and Berkhamsted, but always returned.

He also signed dual terms with Vanarama National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town in November 2020.

Also signing is full-back Callum Wilson from Potton United, where he was captain and worked with new Biggleswade coach Jimmy Martin.

JJ Lacey has also signed, having scored 30 goals and registered 20 assists for champions Berkhamsted last season.

Meanwhile, returning to the Yvette Brewer Stadium is 32-year-old midfielder Kieron Forbes.

Forbes has a wealth of experience, having represented England C on four occasions, played 106 games for Forest Green Rovers and won promotion to the National League with Maidenhead United in 2017.

He started out at Watford and then played over 100 games for Wealdstone before joining Forest Green in 2010.

He originally joined Biggleswade in May 2018 following a 12-game spell with Farnborough and then re-united with former Waders boss Lee Allinson at Southern Premier South outfit Hendon in November 2019 and was appointed as player-coach at Silver Jubilee Park.

Payne then raided AFC Dunstable for a second time to sign defender Brett Longden.

Longden, 28, joined AFC Dunstable in October 2020 from rivals Bedford Town, where he had been since the close season of 2018.

Payne said: “Brett is a player that will bring us experience and quality in the full-back areas and be big for the changing room.”

Remaining at the club, meanwhile, is defender Lewis Thorpe who has signed a new deal.

