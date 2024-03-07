It’s a washout​ as most football falls to wet weather

Biggleswade FC's management team face a busy final few weeks of the season.

Only Biggleswade United got any action in, their SSML Premier Division Cup clash at Tring Athletic on Tuesday night going ahead but United ultimately beaten 3-1 with Coree Wilson netting their only goal.

Otherwise, it was frustration all round, particularly for Biggleswade FC who saw their game at AFC Dunstable on Saturday and at home to Aylesbury United on Wednesday night both fall to waterlogged pitches.

That leaves FC still with 13 games to play in the final seven weeks of the season, that unless any kind of extension is introduced by the Southern Premier League to help with those teams struggling to fulfil fixtures.

Remarkably, Mark Inskip and Dave Northfield’s men are only five places and nine points outside the relegation zone, but also ten points off the play-off places and with up to five games in hand on some of those currently in the top five, meaning they’ll still be looking very much up rather than down once they manage to get playing again, their next game being this Friday night (8th) at home to Barton Rovers.

Biggleswade Town, meanwhile, saw their game at home to Hadley called off on Saturday.

The Waders are now firmly in the hunt for the title, with them being just four points behind leaders Bedford Town with a game in hand, Bedford having dropped points at home to Stotfold on Tuesday night.

Town are next in action on Saturday when they go to Cirencester Town, who sit just outside the play-off places.

Biggleswade United were denied derby day action on Saturday as the game at home to Potton United was also postponed.

The match has now been rearranged for Tuesday, March 30.

United, who are seventh in the league and nine points off a play-off place, are next in action on Saturday when they go to Stansted, before then welcoming Crawley Green to the Verdant Stadium on Tuesday night.