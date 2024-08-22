​It’s first-half goals galore for Potton United

Potton have been in good form.

​Potton United enjoyed two straight wins in four days and scored eight goals in the process as they moved up to fourth in the SSML Premier Division.

​They overcame Shefford Town & Campton 3-0 on Saturday before then winning 5-4 at Harpenden on Tuesday night – although they nearly blew a 5-1 lead in the process.

Against Harpenden,they introduced new signing Jordan Brown who caused the defence plenty of problems throughout the match. They also included Cole Butler, who sustained an injury midway through last season, who came on as substitute in the last 15 minutes.

Brown marked his debut with a goal on 18 minutes after a through ball from Jack Thomas, but just a minute later Harpenden levelled as Jake Anthony scored as Potton appealed for a foul.

Three goals in eight minutes then had Potton 4-1 up at the break, as first Brown scored again from Harry Forde’s pass and then Eddie Connolly netted from close range after Reece Crowter’s shot was parried, before Crowter centred for James Smith to head on and Essa Rashan made it four.

In the 67th minute Potton made it goal number five when Dan Wappett centred for Smith to head on allowing Thomas to score from close range.

Harpended reduced the arrears three minutes later through Hadley Gleeson despite Hoskins’ attempts to keep the ball out, then Harry Andic reduced the arrears to 5-3 after being allowed to run unchallenged.

Anthony swept home Harpenden’s fourth ahead of six minutes of added time, but Potton held on.

Saturday’s game had seen Potton go in front on four minutes when Thomas’s long throw found Crowter who rifled the ball home.

In the 17th minute, following another long throw in by Thomas, Smith headed the ball on for Wappett to score from close range.

This gave Potton even more confidence and in the 31st minute Thomas was unmarked when he headed home at close range following a corner for goal number three.

That would prove enough for the points with not further goals in the second-half.

This weekend, Potton break from the league as they host Essex Senior League side Little Oakley in the FA Vase.