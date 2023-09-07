It's raining goals for Biggleswade's clubs in league and cup

The sun may have been shining across the country this week but it was raining goals in matches involving Biggleswade’s football teams.​

​Biggleswade FC were the main sharp-shooters as they hit eight goals without reply to see off Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Sunday.

Pemi Aderoju scored four of FC’s goals as they progressed in style to set up a home tie with Cambridge City, who won 6-1 at Leighton Town.

Other goals came via an own goal, Lawrie Marsh and two from Rio Martucci.

FC are in cup action again this weekend but in the FA Trophy, as they welcome Stowmarket Town to the Eyrie.

There was a comfortable win, too, for Biggleswade Town who ran out 5-1 winners at home to New Salamis.

Town were 3-0 up by the break thanks to two goals from Harry Draper and one from Damani Hunter.

Two goals from JJ Lacey, one a penalty, then rounded things off in the second-half with Micah Jackson netting a consolation.

The Waders now progress to a tough tie at National League North side Bishop’s Stortford in the next round on September 16.

Before that, they welcome Bury Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Biggleswade United remain top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but had to make do with a point from a 3-3 draw at home to Cockfosters on Saturday, coming back from 3-1 down.

Mekhi Angol put United ahead early on, but after the visitors had come back and got themselves two goals in front, Coree Wilson’s 70th minute penalty and Jesus Mendoza’s 89th minute equaliser earned a point, with Cockfosters also having a man sent off with eight minutes to go.

United go sixth-placed FC Romania on Saturday, the match played at Cheshunt FC, before mid-table Arlesey Town are the visitors on Tuesday (12th).

There was disappointment for Potton United in the Spartan South Midlands Premier as they were beaten 3-0 at St Panteleimon.