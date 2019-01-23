Jets power to victory

Potton returned pointless from South Herts after another single goal defeat to Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

It was another blank Saturday for United who huffed and puffed but looked light up front as several dangerous balls were not profited from.

The Royals gave debuts to Carl Tappin who had signed from Aylesbury and former MK Dons youth team player Mo Ahmed.

It was another player making his debut – Jets’ former Tring forward Kyle Johnson - whose powerful shot on two minutes rebounded off the post with Tyler Josephs beaten. Sean Giordmania then shot wide when well placed.

Potton produced a move of high quality which started with James Sage passing to Smail who in turn fed Danny Webb. His cross though was put over by Gary Ansell Carter from two yards.

They were made to pay for his miss when Oxhey took the lead on 21 minutes. A poor punch from Josephs was headed back towards goal and Nick Kerley was quicker to the ball to force the ball over the line.

Potton had perhaps their best chance to level on 42 minutes when Ahmed sent over a decent cross which was flicked on by Sage but Aaron Murrell couldn’t force the ball home.

Oxhey started the half brighter Midway through they could have scored a second when the ball was lost in midfield and Marku steamed forward but Tyler Josephs was equal to it.

Oxhey could have then put the game to bed on 79 minutes but a great double save by Tyler Josephs and then a great goal line clearance from new boy Tappin kept the score at one.

Potton did have chances to level in the last 10 minutes but a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing prevented this.

On the plus side the two new signings of Tappin, who had a very good game at right back, and Ahmed who looks like he will give Potton a new dimension to their midfield play will only be positive in future fixtures.

Potton’s next match is another SSML fixture when they take on local rivals Baldock Town at the Hollow on Saturday.