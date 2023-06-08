Key Biggleswade Town players are retained for next season and new coach appointed

Robbie Parker will remain Biggleswade Town's captain next season. (Photo: Biggleswade Town FC)

​As teams around the country continue their squad rebuilds ahead of the 2023/24 season, the Waders have acted quickly to ensure some of their most impressive performers from last season – that saw them just miss out on a play-off place – are retained.

Among them is Jon Clements, who netted 34 goals in a remarkable campaign that saw him claim the SPL Division One Central Golden Boot award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also re-signing is defender Liam McDevitt, the 33-year-old making a key impact at the back after joining from Beaconsfield earlier in the campaign.

Club captain Robbie Parker will also return and will maintain his role as skipper. Parker was kept out of the latter part of the season due to injury but looks set to return in pre-season.

Midfielder Luke Middleton will also stay on having been a key and consistent performer last season.

Also signed for next season, but as first team coach, is Chris Devane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Devane led Berkhamsted to a runaway title success in the SPL Division One Central last year before leaving the club by mutual consent at the end of the campaign, with Berko citing financial restrictions as the reason for being unable to keep hold of their manager.

New Waders boss Danny Payne tweeted: “It was important in my first season as manager to get a really strong management team that will bring different strengths to ensure we can be as competitive as possible in a very strong league and I’m excited to get going now.”

*Town, meanwhile, will be one of Biggleswade United’s pre-season friendly opponents next month.

United have confirmed their friendly schedule, beginning with a trip to St Neots on July 1 and then a game against Barton Rovers on Saturday, July 8, with the location yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will then host Letchworth Garden City on July 13, host neighbours Town on July 18, before going to Eaton Socon two days later, Moulton FC on July 22, hosting Kempston Rovers on July 25 and then going to Ampthill Town on the 29th.