Key wins for Town and FC while United bounce back in midweek

Ollie Snaith (right) is congratulated after scoring against Kings Langley. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

For the Waders, a 3-1 win at struggling Aylesbury United kept them third in the table, four points behind leaders Bedford Town.

After a goalless first-half, Aylesbury went in front as David Lynn got his head to a ball from a corner played in from the right on 48 minutes.

But the visitors levelled on 59 when Rhys Hoenes produced a mesmerising run and shot that beat the keeper low to his right.

An incident on 63 minutes then saw Aylesbury scorer Lynn sent off for foul play. This gave the Waders an even bigger advantage which Liam Brooks took on 68 as the whole forward line were involved in the final position Brooks found himself in to score with ease.

Biggleswade were not finished yet as Rohdell Gordon weighed in with another two minutes later from a speculative shot from the edge of the box to round off the win.

FC, meanwhile, were 2-0 winners at home to Kings Langley.

Both goals came in the second-half, as first Ollie Snaith scored his first goal for the club after Alex Marsh’s initial shot was deflected to him.

Kings Langley then had Hugo Odogwu-Atkinson sent off for two bookable offences soon afterwards, before they were reduced to nine men in the 85th minute as Shaun Keane was shown a straight red for bringing down Amaru Kaunda as he strode clear.

The game was then settled in the 12th minute of stoppage time, as with the Kings Langley keeper up for a corner, FC cleared and Kaunda had a free run at goal to put the ball in the net.

Biggleswade Town will host struggling Barton Rovers this weekend, while FC are without a fixture. The two sides then meet each other in the Biggleswade derby next Tuesday night at the Yvette Brewer Stadium.

*Biggleswade United fell to a 4-3 defeat at London Lions on Saturday. David Parkinson scored twice and Coree Wilson once. But they responded to then win 3-1 at Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday night, Wilson the hero as he hit a hat-trick to help secure the points.

United go to Tring in the Premier Division Cup on Saturday.

*Potton United were beaten 2-0 at Cockfosters on Saturday. They host MK Irish this weekend.