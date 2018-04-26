Langford FC send out SOS over fears they may fold

Langford FC face the prospect of folding unless new faces come forward to support the running of the club.

This week the committee of the Spartan South Midlands League club described themselves ‘at a crossroads’ looking ahead to the next campaign.

While it has been a disappointing season on the field, with The Reds towards the foot of Division One, the more pressing problem is behind the scenes.

Ian Chessum, secretary, said: “We are at a crossroads, with an aging committee and officer roles to fill before the club can continue for another season.

“An absolute minimum requirement will be to fill the post of secretary, without this it is likely the club will fold.

“This person needs to be computer literate with access to the internet and preferably a smart phone.

“The club is seeking a chairperson to oversee and coordinate all activities.

Also we are looking for new committee members. We have vacancies for volunteers in all areas. Behind the scenes administrative roles, ground work outside, and match day help in the kitchen, on the gate, in and around the clubhouse.”

Founded in 1908, Langford moved to their present Forde Park home in the mid 1980s. Their finest hour came in 1989 when they lifted the then South Midlands League Premier Division title.

If you are interested in being the future of the club, or know anybody who would be, please contact David Boswell on 01462 628427 or Mick Quinlan on 01462 629144 (mickmargaretquinlan@hotmail.co.uk).

The Reds were without a game at the weekend. They were due to visit leaders Southall on Thursday night, before hosting Broxbourne at home on Saturday.