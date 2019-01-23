Langford win late show with injury time goals

An incredible finish at a chilly Forde Park on Saturday ended in a well earned win for Langford against a good Buckingham side,

There was very little sign of things to come in a scrappy first half when the visitors looked far more dangerous, and only poor finishing and couple of fine saves kept their front players at bay.

The Reds did have their moments though. Charlie Rome burst through obut was foiled by a fine save and Jack Edwards was just wide with the rebound. Josh Bamford had a goal chalked off for offside just before the half time whistle.

The second half saw Langford looking better. Gradually Buckingham started to dominate with some good football, but good defending and some good saves from Watson kept them out and as a goalless draw seemed on the cards tempers started to rise on both sides.

However five minutes into injury time the Reds finally broke the deadlock with a brilliant goal. Daniel Bond’s long cross seemed go over everyone until Lewis Croucher popped up beyond the far post and sent a brilliant high volley into the far corner.

The drama wasn’t over as in the seventh additional minute Jack Worbey used his pace to latch onto a through ball, then rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Langford travel to Wilstead in the Beds Senior Trophy on Saturday.