Leaders Bedford are beaten by fellow hopefuls Biggleswade Town

​Biggleswade Town became the first team to beat league leaders Bedford Town this season when they won 3-2 at The Eyrie on New Year’s Day.

​The result contined the Waders’ upward progress in the SPL Division One Central, not only keeping them in third place but also moving them to only two points behind Bedford who have a game in hand.

A goal from Luke Andrews gave visitors Biggleswade the lead only for Kyle Connolly to level matters.

On the stroke of half-time, Cole Dasilva put the visitors back in front before Leon Lobjoit restored parity once more.

What proved to be the winning goal came with just four minutes to go from Liam Brooks as his side strengthened their position in the play-off places.

This weekend sees Town take on struggling Kempston Rovers at the Yvette Brewer Stadium.

It was a nightmare start to the year, however, for Biggleswade FC, as they were thrashed 6-0 at Stotfold.

The result hung on a dreadful opening to the game for FC as Stotfold led 4-0 inside the first quarter of an hour through James Peters, Henry Snee, Callum Kane and Matthew Ball before Robbie Buchanan added a fifth before the break.

There was only one goal in the second half and that came from Snee to complete a commanding victory.

FC will be hoping to kick-start their 2024 with a home game against Welwyn Garden City this weekend, with whom they sit level on points in mid-table.

Biggleswade United ended 2023 in defeat as they lost 1-0 at Arlesey Town on Saturday.

Rory Busby’s fifth minute goal was enough to see off United who now sit in eighth place going into Saturday’s weekend off, their next game being at Leverstock Green next Tuesday night.

Prior to Saturday’s loss, United and local rivals Potton United had drawn 2-2 on December 27, Dave Parkinson and Coree Wilson on target for United with Victor Osubu and James Smith netting Potton’s goals.

Potton weren’t in action on Saturday but return with a home game against Cockfosters on Saturday.